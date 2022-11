Not Available

At 7:35 PM on February 9th, 2004, New Hampshire State Police are called to the scene of a single car accident on Rt. 112. It was the intersection of Wild Ammonoosuc Road and Bradley Hill Road where a U-Mass Amherst student named Maura Murray vanished after she apparently lost control of her vehicle after a sharp bend. When authorities arrived not ten minutes later, Maura was gone. There has been no credible sighting of her since.