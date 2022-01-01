1992

The Distinguished Gentleman

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 3rd, 1992

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

A Florida con man uses the passing of the long time Congressman from his district who he just happens to share a name with, to get elected to his version of paradise, Congress, where the money flows from lobbyists. But soon he learns the nature of the game and decides to fight back the only way he knows how, with a con.

Cast

Eddie MurphyThomas Jefferson Johnson
Lane SmithDick Dodge
Sheryl Lee RalphMiss Loretta Hicks
Joe Don BakerOlaf Andersen
Victoria RowellCelia Kirby
Susan ForristalEllen Juba

