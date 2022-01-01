The Distinguished Gentleman

A Florida con man uses the passing of the long time Congressman from his district who he just happens to share a name with, to get elected to his version of paradise, Congress, where the money flows from lobbyists. But soon he learns the nature of the game and decides to fight back the only way he knows how, with a con.
|Eddie Murphy
|Thomas Jefferson Johnson
|Lane Smith
|Dick Dodge
|Sheryl Lee Ralph
|Miss Loretta Hicks
|Joe Don Baker
|Olaf Andersen
|Victoria Rowell
|Celia Kirby
|Susan Forristal
|Ellen Juba
