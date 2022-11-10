Not Available

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pathé Renn Productions

Elle France editor Jean-Dominique Bauby, who, in 1995 at the age of 43, suffered a stroke that paralyzed his entire body, except his left eye. Using that eye to blink out his memoir, Bauby eloquently described the aspects of his interior world, from the psychological torment of being trapped inside his body to his imagined stories from lands he'd only visited in his mind.

Cast

Emmanuelle SeignerCéline Desmoulins
Marie-Josée CrozeHenriette Durand
Anne ConsignyClaude
Patrick ChesnaisDr. Lepage
Niels ArestrupRoussin
Olatz López GarmendiaMarie Lopez

