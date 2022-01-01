The Doctor

Jack McKee is a doctor with it all: he's successful, he's rich, and he has no problems.... until he is diagnosed with throat cancer. Now that he has seen medicine, hospitals, and doctors from a patient's perspective, he realises that there is more to being a doctor than surgery and prescriptions.
|William Hurt
|Dr. Jack MacKee
|Christine Lahti
|Anne MacKee
|Elizabeth Perkins
|June Ellis
|Mandy Patinkin
|Dr. Murray Kaplan
|Adam Arkin
|Dr. Eli Blumfield
|Charlie Korsmo
|Nicky Mackee
