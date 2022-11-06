The Dog's Night Song

Not Available

This film is a haunting, weird masterpiece from director Gábor Body, who later committed suicide. Definitely not for everyone though. But if you're into enigmatic experimental / underground films, strange plots and bizarre atmosphere, this is a holy grail. Simply the best Hungarian avantgarde film (or the best Hungarian film ever..., which also includes some of the best Hungarian underground / punk bands of the early eighties. If you can catch it somewhere, don't miss it!! This film really deserves repeated viewings - and it still won't lose its mystery. There hasn't been any DVD releases of 'Kutya eji dala', what a shame.