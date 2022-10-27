The Dog Who Saved Halloween

Not Available

Zeus (voiced by Joey Lawrence) and the Bannister family have moved into a new home just in time for Halloween! When Zeus and George (Gary Valentine of "The King of Queens") decide to investigate a creepy neighbor (Lance Henriksen of Aliens), they discover a scary dog (voiced by Mayim Bialik of "Blossom" and "The Big Bang Theory"), a haunted house and form a surprising partnership with a familiar pair of bumbling burglars (Dean Cain and Joey "Coco" Diaz). Can Zeus bust some ghosts, find a missing cat and face his biggest fear, all in time to go trick or treating? Elisa Donovan ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") and Curtis Armstrong (Revenge of the Nerds) star in this all-new thrills & chills adventure from the creators of The Dog Who Saved Christmas and The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation.