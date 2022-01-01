1991

The Double Life of Veronique

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1991

Studio

Sidéral Productions

Veronique is a beautiful young French woman who aspires to be a renowned singer; Weronika lives in Poland, has a similar career goal and looks identical to Veronique, though the two are not related. The film follows both women as they contend with the ups and downs of their individual lives, with Veronique embarking on an unusual romance with Alexandre Fabbri, a puppeteer who may be able to help her with her existential issues.

Cast

Irène JacobWeronika/Véronique
Halina GryglaszewskaLa Tante
Philippe VolterAlexandre Fabbri
Guillaume de TonquédecSerge
Kalina JędrusikLa femme barjolée
Aleksander BardiniLe chef d'orchestre

View Full Cast >

Images