The Down-in-the-Hole Gang

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films de la Seine

Here we find a group of misfits who've given up on humanity and have decided to dwell below the pavement. The group has its own hierarchy, of course, and soon the conditions that drove them underground begin to manifest themselves without the influences of the Outside World.

Cast

Michel SerraultJean-Paul Rondin
Philippe NoiretGaspard de Montfermeil
Michel GalabruCommissaire Lalatte
Chantal GoyaMarie-Hélène Rondin
Charles DennerMinistre des travaux public
Jean CarmetPaul Bourru

