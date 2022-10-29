The Down-in-the-Hole Gang

Here we find a group of misfits who've given up on humanity and have decided to dwell below the pavement. The group has its own hierarchy, of course, and soon the conditions that drove them underground begin to manifest themselves without the influences of the Outside World.
|Michel Serrault
|Jean-Paul Rondin
|Philippe Noiret
|Gaspard de Montfermeil
|Michel Galabru
|Commissaire Lalatte
|Chantal Goya
|Marie-Hélène Rondin
|Charles Denner
|Ministre des travaux public
|Jean Carmet
|Paul Bourru
