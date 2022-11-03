Not Available

The Dragon Gate

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Enter The Dragon Gate and prepare for a pulse pounding journey into the nether regions of the mind and soul. When his girlfriend is kidnapped, a sword wielding warrior, Ken, willingly thrusts himself into an alternate dimension to rescue her. The action is fast and furious as our hero battles legions of blood-thirsty assassins. Seduced by an evil temptress, redeemed by the Sword Goddess of the lake. Ken can escape only if he can answer the riddle of 23 questions!

Cast

Geoffrey LewisShin'ichi
Haing S. NgorSensei
Robert F. LyonsJack the Drunk
Delia SheppardThe Cloistered Woman
Ai WanThe Swordwoman
Jill TompkinsCocktail Waitress

