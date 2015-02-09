The Dramatics: A Comedy

When an out of work actress unexpectedly lands a starring role in the sexually explicit mini-series adaptation of a best selling erotic novel, her aimless, stoner boyfriend does his best to be supportive. But when her volatile, Oscar winning co-lead takes "rehearsals" too far, her dream job becomes her boyfriend’s worst nightmare and the couple is forced to decide whether or not their relationship is worth fighting for.
|Scott Rodgers
|Paul
|Pablo Schreiber
|Bryan Macy
|Riki Lindhome
|Abigail
|Timm Sharp
|Jim
|Sean Astin
|Alex Wilson Dixon
|Rosemarie DeWitt
|Jacqueline
