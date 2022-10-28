Not Available

The Dream Children

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fat Kid Films

Alex wants to become a father. Steven, his partner, has to confront his insecurities and fear of change after a lifetime smothered by superficiality. Unable to adopt legally, but still eager to become parents, they decide to turn to the black market, adopting a child from a desperate young woman, who's return with a dangerous new boyfriend, threatens to destroy everything they love.

Cast

Graeme SquiresSteven Evans
Nicholas GunnAlex Thomson
Jessikah BrownNerine
Chris PenderJake
Stefan TaylorTim
Renee PalmerCassandra

