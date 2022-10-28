The Dream Children

Alex wants to become a father. Steven, his partner, has to confront his insecurities and fear of change after a lifetime smothered by superficiality. Unable to adopt legally, but still eager to become parents, they decide to turn to the black market, adopting a child from a desperate young woman, who's return with a dangerous new boyfriend, threatens to destroy everything they love.
|Graeme Squires
|Steven Evans
|Nicholas Gunn
|Alex Thomson
|Jessikah Brown
|Nerine
|Chris Pender
|Jake
|Stefan Taylor
|Tim
|Renee Palmer
|Cassandra
