The Dream Factory

Four friends come up with an unusual idea to make some money and have fun doing it. For a small fee, they will impersonate and act out any character role for their customers. In the course of executing this novel service, they encounter a whole spectrum of people in society, finding ways to genuinely help them boost their morale and overcome their fears, while gaining unusual and new insights into the human condition.
|Fu Biao
|Zhang Fugui
|He Bing
|Liang Ze
|Bin Li
|Qi Dama
|Li Qi
|Fat Cook
|Liu Pei
|Zhou Beiyan
|Xu Fan
|Tang Lijun
View Full Cast >