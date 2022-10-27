Not Available

The Dream Factory

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Beijing Film

Four friends come up with an unusual idea to make some money and have fun doing it. For a small fee, they will impersonate and act out any character role for their customers. In the course of executing this novel service, they encounter a whole spectrum of people in society, finding ways to genuinely help them boost their morale and overcome their fears, while gaining unusual and new insights into the human condition.

Cast

Fu BiaoZhang Fugui
He BingLiang Ze
Bin LiQi Dama
Li QiFat Cook
Liu PeiZhou Beiyan
Xu FanTang Lijun

