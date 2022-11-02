Not Available

The Dream of Lieschen Müller

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Lieschen Müller is in her mid-20s, works a dull office job and fancies the handsome waiter from the diner down the street, wishing for a more exciting life. In a vivid, lucid dream she happens upon a gigantic fortune, allowing her to live out her wildest fantasies. Quickly, however, she realizes that that's not what makes her happy.

    Cast

    		Sonja ZiemannLieschen Müller
    		Martin HeldDr.Schmidt
    		Cornelia FroboessAnni
    		Peter WeckPaul
    		Wolfgang NeussChauffeur
    		Karl SchönböckHotelchef

