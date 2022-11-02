The Dream of Lieschen Müller

Lieschen Müller is in her mid-20s, works a dull office job and fancies the handsome waiter from the diner down the street, wishing for a more exciting life. In a vivid, lucid dream she happens upon a gigantic fortune, allowing her to live out her wildest fantasies. Quickly, however, she realizes that that's not what makes her happy.
|Sonja Ziemann
|Lieschen Müller
|Martin Held
|Dr.Schmidt
|Cornelia Froboess
|Anni
|Peter Weck
|Paul
|Wolfgang Neuss
|Chauffeur
|Karl Schönböck
|Hotelchef
