1978

The Driver

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1978

Studio

20th Century Fox

The Driver specializes in driving getaway cars for robberies. His exceptional talent has prevented him from being caught yet. After another successful flight from the police a self-assured detective makes it his primary goal to catch the Driver. He promises pardons to a gang if they help to convict him in a set-up robbery. The Driver seeks help from The Player to mislead the detective.

Cast

Ryan O'NealThe Driver
Bruce DernThe Detective
Isabelle AdjaniThe Player
Ronee BlakleyThe Connection
Matt ClarkRed Plainclothesman
Joseph WalshGlasses

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images