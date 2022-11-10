The Driver specializes in driving getaway cars for robberies. His exceptional talent has prevented him from being caught yet. After another successful flight from the police a self-assured detective makes it his primary goal to catch the Driver. He promises pardons to a gang if they help to convict him in a set-up robbery. The Driver seeks help from The Player to mislead the detective.
|Ryan O'Neal
|The Driver
|Bruce Dern
|The Detective
|Isabelle Adjani
|The Player
|Ronee Blakley
|The Connection
|Matt Clark
|Red Plainclothesman
|Joseph Walsh
|Glasses
