Comical short film shows how fifty-year-old Diana Roos is doing her driving test for the twenty-sixth time. Very nervous and having the hiccups, Diana takes her seat next to the moustached examiner. But the latter is more engaged in the quarrel with his wife than in Diana. He keeps cursing into his mobile phone and is blind to the obstacles appearing in front of the car. With growing resolution, Diana disposes of all the hurdles on the way.