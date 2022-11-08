The Drug Addicts

Not Available

Kung-fu ace David Chiang displays a unique take on the narcotics racket in his directorial debut, The Drug Addict. Only 26-year-old and Shaw Brothers' youngest director, David brings a youthful sensibility to this drama about a drug-addicted kung-fu instructor (Ti Lung) who not only kicks the habit but smashes a drug smuggling ring as only a martial-arts superstar can. With legendary action director Chang Cheh onboard as producer, The Drug Addict is a fast-moving exploration of an important social issue.