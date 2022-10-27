Not Available

The Duel of the Century

Shaw Brothers

This mystery-tinged 'Martial Arts World' epic was one of director Chu Yuan and novelist Ku Lung's last together for the Shaw Studios, but it's another action-filled winner. Liu Yung and Sun Chien (the Korean kicking 'Venom' from Chang Cheh's internationally popular series) team to investigate the martial arts murders of a supposedly mortally wounded swordsman, only to find deception, death, double-dealings, imposters, and one deadly duel after another. No less than three choreographers are on hand to handle the multitude of magnificent martial arts.

Cast

Elliot NgokShimen Chuei Shiue
Jason Pai PiaoYe Gucheng
Ching LiLeng Chingchiou
Choh Seung-WanLu's girlfriend
Tang ChingChief Eunuch Wang An
Sun ChienHua Manlou

