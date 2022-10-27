Not Available

The Earrings of Madame de...

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Franco London Films

In France of the late 19th century, the wife of a wealthy general, the Countess Louise, sells the earrings her husband gave her on their wedding day to pay off debts; she claims to have lost them. Her husband quickly learns of the deceit, which is the beginning of many tragic misunderstandings, all involving the earrings, the general, the countess, & her new lover, the Italian Baron Donati.

Cast

Charles BoyerGénéral André de...
Danielle DarrieuxComtesse Louise de...
Vittorio De SicaBaron Fabrizio Donati
Jean DebucourtMonsieur Rémy
Jean GallandMonsieur de Bernac
Mireille PerreyLa Nourrice

Images