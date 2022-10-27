The Earrings of Madame de...

In France of the late 19th century, the wife of a wealthy general, the Countess Louise, sells the earrings her husband gave her on their wedding day to pay off debts; she claims to have lost them. Her husband quickly learns of the deceit, which is the beginning of many tragic misunderstandings, all involving the earrings, the general, the countess, & her new lover, the Italian Baron Donati.
|Charles Boyer
|Général André de...
|Danielle Darrieux
|Comtesse Louise de...
|Vittorio De Sica
|Baron Fabrizio Donati
|Jean Debucourt
|Monsieur Rémy
|Jean Galland
|Monsieur de Bernac
|Mireille Perrey
|La Nourrice
