Bobby Reynolds is released on probation from Rikers and moves to the old apartment in East Village, New York, where his lonely mother lived and passed away. He finds a job as mechanic at the Houston Auto Repair shop owned by the supportive Hector Rodriguez and tries to rebuild his life. However, he is deemed an outcast and his former friends and neighbors do not want to talk to him. He meets his f
|Jesse Bradford
|Bobby
|Kevin Durand
|Walter
|Hrant Alianak
|Max
|Jamie Bloch
|Carly
|Iza Calzado
|Gina
|Carlos Leon
|Hector
View Full Cast >