The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers, photographer Robert and assistant Stephen, Charles devises a plan to help them reach civilization. However, his biggest obstacle might not be the elements, or even the Kodiak bear stalking them -- it could be Robert, whom Charles suspects is having an affair with his wife and would not mind seeing him dead.
|Alec Baldwin
|Robert Green
|Anthony Hopkins
|Charles Morse
|Elle Macpherson
|Mickey Morse
|Harold Perrineau
|Stephen
|L.Q. Jones
|Styles
|Kathleen Wilhoite
|Ginny
