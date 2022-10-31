The Electro Wars

Not Available

It is unquestionable that the Electro genre has reached a broader American audience in the last two years. I am determined to document the scene and its participants, show the inner workings of the genre and what it will eventually evolve into. The notion to document this genre was conceived in 2008 after reading a blog post with the same title 'Electro Wars' featured on the Hipster Runoff. The post was a sarcastic outlook on electro/house artists in the United States and Europe, and their impact on mainstream music here in the United States.