The Elephant Man

A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man being mistreated by his "owner" as a side-show freak. Behind his monstrous facade, there is revealed a person of great intelligence and sensitivity. Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick (called John Merrick in the film), a severely deformed man in 19th century London.
|John Hurt
|John Merrick
|Anne Bancroft
|Mrs. Kendal
|John Gielgud
|Carr Gomm
|Wendy Hiller
|Mothershead
|Freddie Jones
|Bytes
|Michael Elphick
|Night Porter
View Full Cast >