1980

The Elephant Man

  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

October 2nd, 1980

Studio

Brooksfilms

A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man being mistreated by his "owner" as a side-show freak. Behind his monstrous facade, there is revealed a person of great intelligence and sensitivity. Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick (called John Merrick in the film), a severely deformed man in 19th century London.

Cast

John HurtJohn Merrick
Anne BancroftMrs. Kendal
John GielgudCarr Gomm
Wendy HillerMothershead
Freddie JonesBytes
Michael ElphickNight Porter

