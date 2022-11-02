The Enchanted Cottage

A homely maid and a scarred ex-GI meet at the cottage where she works and where he was to spend his honeymoon prior to his accident. The two develop a bond and agree to marry, more out of loneliness than love. The romantic spirit of the cottage, however, overtakes them. They soon begin to look beautiful to each other, but no one else.
|Robert Young
|Oliver Bradford
|Herbert Marshall
|Major John Hillgrove
|Mildred Natwick
|Mrs. Abigail Minnett
|Spring Byington
|Violet Price
|Hillary Brooke
|Beatrice Alexander
|Richard Gaines
|Frederick 'Freddy' Price
