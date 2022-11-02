1945

The Enchanted Cottage

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Fantasy

Release Date

April 27th, 1945

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

A homely maid and a scarred ex-GI meet at the cottage where she works and where he was to spend his honeymoon prior to his accident. The two develop a bond and agree to marry, more out of loneliness than love. The romantic spirit of the cottage, however, overtakes them. They soon begin to look beautiful to each other, but no one else.

Cast

Robert YoungOliver Bradford
Herbert MarshallMajor John Hillgrove
Mildred NatwickMrs. Abigail Minnett
Spring ByingtonViolet Price
Hillary BrookeBeatrice Alexander
Richard GainesFrederick 'Freddy' Price

