The End of Malice

In 2002 the Clipse dropped like a bomb on the music scene, reverberating out of Virginia Beach with an undeniable swagger as they cleverly spit rhymes about the dope game over hard hitting beats from super producers, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (The Neptunes). A hip-hop subgenre was born - coke rap - and brothers Malice and Pusha T were the centerpieces in a storm of sudden stardom. But despite the tremendous success Malice achieved, he was left questioning the significance and value of his pursuits in the music industry. Throughout the next decade the Thornton brothers made music that would forever influence a generation of hip hop fans, while Gene descended deeper into guilt and personal turmoil. Finally, at the breaking point, with a multi-million dollar drug bust taking down his manager and several members of his inner circle, Gene chose to turn away from the rap game and start a journey of spiritual renewal.