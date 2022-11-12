The Endless Trench

Higinio and Rosa have only been married for a few months when the Civil War breaks out, representing a serious threat to his life. Helped by his wife, they decide to use a hole dug into their own home as a provisional hiding place. The fear of potential reprisals and the love they feel for one another will condemn them to an imprisonment that will last for more than 30 years.
|Antonio de la Torre
|Higinio
|Belén Cuesta
|Rosa
|Vicente Vergara
|Gonzalo
|José Manuel Poga
|Rodrigo
|Emilio Palacios
|Jaime
|Adrián Fernández
|Young Jaime
View Full Cast >