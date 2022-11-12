Not Available

The Endless Trench

  • Drama
  • War
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

La Claqueta

Higinio and Rosa have only been married for a few months when the Civil War breaks out, representing a serious threat to his life. Helped by his wife, they decide to use a hole dug into their own home as a provisional hiding place. The fear of potential reprisals and the love they feel for one another will condemn them to an imprisonment that will last for more than 30 years.

Cast

Antonio de la TorreHiginio
Belén CuestaRosa
Vicente VergaraGonzalo
José Manuel PogaRodrigo
Emilio PalaciosJaime
Adrián FernándezYoung Jaime

View Full Cast >

Images