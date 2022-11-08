The Enduring Significance of Boyz n the Hood

Not Available

A wonderful retrospective supplement that features much of the primary cast cast as well as Writer/Director John Singleton looking back at the picture's history and legacy. They speak on the themes of the film, the casting process, its importance then and now, its reception upon release, the project's novelty, its placing in the National Film Registry, and more. There's no shortage of good insight here and the piece does a fine job of encapsulating what Boyz n the Hood is all about.