1983

The Entity

  • Horror
  • Thriller

February 3rd, 1983

American Cinema Productions

Barbara Hershey stars as Carla Moran, a hard-working single mother until the night she is raped in her bedroom by someone - or something - that she cannot see. Despite skeptical psychiatrists, she is repeatedly attacked in her car, in the bath, and in front of her children. Could this be a case of hysteria, a manifestation of childhood sexual trauma, or something even more horrific?

Ron SilverPhil Sneiderman
David LabiosaBilly
George CoeDr. Weber
Margaret BlyeCindy Nash
Jacqueline BrookesDr. Cooley
Richard BrestoffGene Kraft

