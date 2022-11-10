The Entity

Barbara Hershey stars as Carla Moran, a hard-working single mother until the night she is raped in her bedroom by someone - or something - that she cannot see. Despite skeptical psychiatrists, she is repeatedly attacked in her car, in the bath, and in front of her children. Could this be a case of hysteria, a manifestation of childhood sexual trauma, or something even more horrific?
|Ron Silver
|Phil Sneiderman
|David Labiosa
|Billy
|George Coe
|Dr. Weber
|Margaret Blye
|Cindy Nash
|Jacqueline Brookes
|Dr. Cooley
|Richard Brestoff
|Gene Kraft
