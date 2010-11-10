The Erotic Man

The film has been ten years in the making, and over time it has grown to become what the director himself has called an artistic testament. It is simultaneously his most personal and most provocative film. A film about growing older, about losing, about the special moments one remembers, and about the director's own circling around the essence of eroticism.
|Jørgen Leth
|Himself
|Sue Prado
|Herself (segment "The Philippines 2009")
|Angeli Bayani
|Herself (segment "The Philippines 2009")
View Full Cast >