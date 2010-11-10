2010

The Erotic Man

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2010

Studio

Nordisk Film

The film has been ten years in the making, and over time it has grown to become what the director himself has called an artistic testament. It is simultaneously his most personal and most provocative film. A film about growing older, about losing, about the special moments one remembers, and about the director's own circling around the essence of eroticism.

Cast

Jørgen LethHimself
Sue PradoHerself (segment "The Philippines 2009")
Angeli BayaniHerself (segment "The Philippines 2009")

View Full Cast >

Images