The Escapist

Frank Perry is an institutionalized convict twelve years into a life sentence without parole. When his estranged daughter falls ill, he is determined he make peace with her before it's too late. He develops an ingenious escape plan, and recruits a dysfunctional band of escapists - misfits with a mutual dislike for one other but united by their desire to escape their hell hole of an existence.
|Brian Cox
|Frank Perry
|Damian Lewis
|Rizza
|Joseph Fiennes
|Lenny Drake
|Seu Jorge
|Viv Batista
|Liam Cunningham
|Brodie
|Dominic Cooper
|Lacey
View Full Cast >