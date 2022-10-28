Not Available

The Even Stevens Movie

  • Comedy
  • Family

Studio

Disney Channel

The Stevens think that they've won an all-expenses-paid trip to an island that's halfway around the world. When their house is destroyed, their food stolen, and their bacon eaten, the Stevens family breaks apart in front of all their friends on live national television, while the island itself is only a short distance away from Sacramento!

Cast

Shia LaBeoufLouis Stevens
Christy Carlson RomanoRen Stevens
Tom VirtueSteve Stevens
Tim MeadowsMiles McDermott
Margo HarshmanTawny Dean

