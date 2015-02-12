The Ever After

Ava and Thomas live--to outside eyes--the good life, complete with a child and a lovely home in Los Angeles, but something is lost. Ava has placed her acting career on hold to play the mother and good wife, while Thomas' job as a fashion photographer puts him in dangerously tempting situations. When trauma strikes, they must confront their innermost vulnerabilities to recover their disintegrating marriage.
|Teresa Palmer
|Ava
|Rosario Dawson
|Rosario Dawson
|Melissa Leo
|Phoebe Tonkin
|Mabel
|Scott Mescudi
|Scott
|Joshua Leonard
|Christian
View Full Cast >