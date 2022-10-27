Not Available

The Evil That Men Do

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two hired assassins working for a Mexican cartel are faced with something unimaginable: they get to custody a 10-years-old girl, the daughter of the head of their rival clan, who has kidnapped the son of their boss. The situation is terrible: or an exchange takes place, or somebody will have to carry out a job that no amount of blood on their hands could ever have prepared them for.

Cast

Daniel FaraldoSantiago
Andrew TarbetBenny
Sergio Peris-MenchetaMartin
José SefamiLucho
Priscilla DelgadoMarina
Nikol KollarsLin

View Full Cast >

Images