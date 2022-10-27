The Evil That Men Do

Two hired assassins working for a Mexican cartel are faced with something unimaginable: they get to custody a 10-years-old girl, the daughter of the head of their rival clan, who has kidnapped the son of their boss. The situation is terrible: or an exchange takes place, or somebody will have to carry out a job that no amount of blood on their hands could ever have prepared them for.
|Daniel Faraldo
|Santiago
|Andrew Tarbet
|Benny
|Sergio Peris-Mencheta
|Martin
|José Sefami
|Lucho
|Priscilla Delgado
|Marina
|Nikol Kollars
|Lin
