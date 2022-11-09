1973

The Exorcist

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 25th, 1973

Studio

Hoya Productions

12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.

Cast

Linda BlairRegan Teresa MacNeil
Max von SydowFather Lankester Merrin
Ellen BurstynChris MacNeil
Jason MillerFather Damien Karras
Lee J. CobbLt. William F. Kinderman
Kitty WinnSharon Spencer

