The Exorcist

12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.
|Linda Blair
|Regan Teresa MacNeil
|Max von Sydow
|Father Lankester Merrin
|Ellen Burstyn
|Chris MacNeil
|Jason Miller
|Father Damien Karras
|Lee J. Cobb
|Lt. William F. Kinderman
|Kitty Winn
|Sharon Spencer
View Full Cast >