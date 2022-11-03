1923

The Extra Girl

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 1923

Studio

Not Available

Sue Graham is a small town girl who wants to be a motion picture star. She wins a contract when a picture of a very pretty girl is sent to a studio instead of her picture. When she arrives in Hollywood, the mistake is discovered and she starts working in the props department of the studio instead. Her parents then come out to California and invest some money with a very shifty individual.

Cast

Ralph GravesDave Giddings
George NicholsZachariah 'Pa' Graham
Anna DodgeMary 'Ma' Graham
Vernon DentAaron Applejohn
Charlotte MineauBelle Brown
William DesmondHimself

Images