The Eyes Diary

Not Available

It has been three months since Nott (Punjan) become full of sadness and suffering like he has never been. It's because that one night which cause him to lose Pla (Focus) his beloved girlfriend in the motorcycle accident. He wants to forget but cannot, his hear is full of guilt and sorrow and almost burst with grief. The only way for him to get through this is to meet Pla again in her afterlife, so he tries to find a way to see ghost. Finally, he decides to join the emergency crew volunteer and secretly picked up the belongings of the dead ones for himself. He thinks that by doing that, he will be able to see the ghosts, then he will be able to see Pla. However, things are not that simple. Nott has never met any ghost while his house-mate see them all the time until no one dares to stay in the house anymore Only Motta (Maeko) his friends seem to understand him and is always ready to stand with him. John (Jack) his friend at the volunteer foundation tries to tell him not to ask for