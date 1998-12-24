1998

The Faculty

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

Los Hooligans Productions

When some very creepy things start happening around school, the kids at Herrington High make a chilling discovery that confirms their worst suspicions: their teachers really are from another planet! As mind-controlling parasites rapidly begin spreading from the faculty to the students' bodies, it's ultimately up to the few who are left – an unlikely collection of loners, leaders, nerds and jocks – to save the world from alien domination.

Cast

Jordana BrewsterDelilah Profitt
Elijah WoodCasey Connor
Clea DuVallStokely 'Stokes' Mitchell
Laura HarrisMarybeth Louise Hutchinson
Josh HartnettZeke Tyler
Shawn HatosyStan Rosado

Images