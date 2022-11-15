The Fairest Encounter

Not Available

"Meet in the most beautiful place, and lose at the same time." Ouyang Zhengdong (Wang Dong ornaments) who worked hard in Beijing experienced the death of his mother and his girlfriend, Si Tong, and his body and mind were tortured to become a "body". His character was distorted and divided. The indifferent president of normal work, when the night comes, he will go dead and destroy himself with alcoholism, and his assistant Chi Feier (Xiao Han ornaments) witnessed all this, secretly fell in love with this man, eager to appease, but found Ouyang Zheng There is no place in the depths of the East, and the joy of a night after drunkenness only regards her as a substitute. Chi Feier chooses to wait, Ouyang Zhengdong chooses to redeem herself through the distance, and inadvertently hurts in this long distance. The grassland pursues the ideal of the rich family, a golden child, a tribute (Gongmi), causing her to lose her memory.