The Fall of Rome

1963

Immediately following the death of Constantine the proconsul Junio ​​resumed the persecutions against Christians. Among them is the centurion Mark, who manages to escape arrest and, together with her sister Licia, sets out on a journey to the consul Gaius. Attacked by soldiers of Valerio, Marco is saved with the help of a barbarian tribe, but loses Licia. Junio ​​promises to Marco that all Christians will be freed if he agrees to fight in the arena and manages to defeat all his opponents. Accompanied by Svetla, a girl barbara, Marco fights and returns freedom to Christians, but suddenly an earthquake strikes.