The Fall of Rome

Immediately following the death of Constantine the proconsul Junio resumed the persecutions against Christians. Among them is the centurion Mark, who manages to escape arrest and, together with her sister Licia, sets out on a journey to the consul Gaius. Attacked by soldiers of Valerio, Marco is saved with the help of a barbarian tribe, but loses Licia. Junio promises to Marco that all Christians will be freed if he agrees to fight in the arena and manages to defeat all his opponents. Accompanied by Svetla, a girl barbara, Marco fights and returns freedom to Christians, but suddenly an earthquake strikes.
|Loredana Nusciak
|Svetla
|Ida Galli
|Licia
|Andrea Aureli
|Rako
|Piero Palermini
|Valerio
|Giancarlo Sbragia
|Giunio
|Maria Grazia Buccella
|Xenia
