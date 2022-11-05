The Falling Man

Henry Silva is the police inspector Sterling who is devastated when a gang of robbers kill his son. He then becomes accused of having killed a police informer and is kicked out of the police department. His life seems ruined. To clear his name he will have to take the law into his own hands, and excitement will ensue!
|Beba Lončar
|Janet
|Keenan Wynn
|Inspector Donald
|Carlo Palmucci
|Gary (as Charles Palmer)
|Pier Paolo Capponi
|O'Neil (as Paul Carey)
|Luciano Rossi
|Tippit (as Edward G. Ross)
|Larry Dolgin
|Kelly
