The Falls is a feature film about two missionaries that fall in love while on their mission. RJ travels to a small town in Oregon with Elder Merrill to serve their mission and teach the words of Joseph Smith. Living together and sharing the challenge of leaving home, the two men help each other discover their strengths. They share a passion for their faith and learn to express their feelings, risking the only community they have for a forbidden intimacy.
|Brian Allard
|Rodney
|Quinn Allan
|Elder Harris
|Benjamin Farmer
|Chris
|Justin Koleszar
|Craig
|Nick Ferrucci
|Rj
