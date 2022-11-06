The Family of Chimps

Not Available

A subtle account of the chimpanzees' behaviour in Burgers Dierenpark in Arnhem, on the occasion of the publication of the book Chimpansee Politiek by ethologist Dr. Frans de Waal. A unique experiment shows us how complex the social strategies in the community of this fascinating anthropoid ape are. Haanstra managed to capture almost all aspects of chimpanzee behaviour: display of skill, teasing and pestering, grooming, resting, playing, motherly behaviour, submission, sex and violence. Eventually, the film was also screened to the apes.