The Family That Lays Together

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Forbidden attractions become illicit affairs for The Family that Lays Together. Resistance gives way to temptation when a man is left at home with a sexually manipulative stepdaughter who is determined to seduce him. Hidden passions ignite when a young woman with a skill for deep throating takes on her well-endowed stepbrother. After his mother falls ill, a woman's obsession with becoming her stepfather's wife gives way to a twisted, illicit arrangement. When a young man discovers a collection of incestuous stories on his stepmother's computer, their volatile relationship quickly turns into a steamy affair. The Family That Lays Together -- Sometimes it's best to keep things between family.

Cast

