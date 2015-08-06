2015

The Fantastic Four

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

August 6th, 2015

Studio

Moving Picture Company

Four young outsiders teleport to a dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

Cast

Kate MaraSue Storm / Invisible Woman
Michael B. JordanJohnny Storm / The Human Torch
Toby KebbellVictor Domashev / Doctor Doom
Reg E. CatheyDr. Franklin Storm
Jamie BellBen Grimm / The Thing
Tim Blake NelsonHarvey Elder

