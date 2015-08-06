The Fantastic Four

Four young outsiders teleport to a dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.
|Kate Mara
|Sue Storm / Invisible Woman
|Michael B. Jordan
|Johnny Storm / The Human Torch
|Toby Kebbell
|Victor Domashev / Doctor Doom
|Reg E. Cathey
|Dr. Franklin Storm
|Jamie Bell
|Ben Grimm / The Thing
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Harvey Elder
