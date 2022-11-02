The Fastest Guitar Alive

Confederate super-spy Roy Orbison and his partner in crime Sammy Jackson travel to San Francisco near the end of the Civil War, masquerading, respectively, as a singer/guitar instructor and a magic-elixir vendor. Once there, Orbison dons a fake wig, beard, and mustache and steals Union gold to bring back to the South, aided by a guitar that doubles as a gun.
|Patricia Donahue
|Stella
|Maggie Pierce
|Flo Chesnut
|Joan Freeman
|Sue Chesnut
|Lyle Bettger
|Charlie
|John Doucette
|Max
|Sammy Jackson
|Steve
