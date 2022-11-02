1967

The Fastest Guitar Alive

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 31st, 1967

Studio

Confederate super-spy Roy Orbison and his partner in crime Sammy Jackson travel to San Francisco near the end of the Civil War, masquerading, respectively, as a singer/guitar instructor and a magic-elixir vendor. Once there, Orbison dons a fake wig, beard, and mustache and steals Union gold to bring back to the South, aided by a guitar that doubles as a gun.

Cast

Patricia DonahueStella
Maggie PierceFlo Chesnut
Joan FreemanSue Chesnut
Lyle BettgerCharlie
John DoucetteMax
Sammy JacksonSteve

