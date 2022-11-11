The Fatal Shot

Not Available

This film set at the end of the sixties is based on a true story. Laci and the divorced Klári decide to commit suicide, since neither's parents give them shelter, they have no place to sleep, no decent job and no future. Béla, who lives on stealing cars, joins them He has a gun. On their way to Visegrád Klári takes her last chance and calls on her ex-lover, but Bandi does not give a damn. After drawing lots, the gun goes off and Laci falls down dead. After an apathetic love-making Klári and Béla decide to emigrate. However, they are relieved when stopped by the border sentries.