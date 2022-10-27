The Favour, the Watch and the Very Big Fish

A farce, Hoskins plays a photographer who specializes in religious pictures who searches for a model for Jesus. He does a favor for a friend and finds himself doing a voice track for a porno movie with Natasha Richardson. Hoskins finds his model for Jesus in Jeff Goldblum and a romantic triangle begins in which Goldblum finds adoring crowds believing him to be Jesus and then begins to believe it himself.
|Bob Hoskins
|Louis Aubinard
|Jeff Goldblum
|Pianist
|Natasha Richardson
|Sybil
|Michel Blanc
|Norbert
|Carlos Kloster
|The Archbishop
|Claudine Mavros
|Mother Superior
