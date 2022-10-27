Not Available

The Favour, the Watch and the Very Big Fish

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fildebroc

A farce, Hoskins plays a photographer who specializes in religious pictures who searches for a model for Jesus. He does a favor for a friend and finds himself doing a voice track for a porno movie with Natasha Richardson. Hoskins finds his model for Jesus in Jeff Goldblum and a romantic triangle begins in which Goldblum finds adoring crowds believing him to be Jesus and then begins to believe it himself.

Cast

Bob HoskinsLouis Aubinard
Jeff GoldblumPianist
Natasha RichardsonSybil
Michel BlancNorbert
Carlos KlosterThe Archbishop
Claudine MavrosMother Superior

