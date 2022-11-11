Not Available

Welcome to Ireland, a country that boasts a rich culture, diverse history and unparalleled natural beauty. But astonishingly, across the Emerald Isle, there’s a dark undercurrent of crime that casts a heavy shadow over society. In The Feared: Irish Gangsters, Bernard O’Mahoney returns to his home country to shine a light on the Irish underworld. With exclusive access to high-profile Irish ‘faces’, he enters unchartered territory when he discovers that there may be more to these crimes than meets the eye. The best-selling true-crime author and former Essex gang member travels around the country to guide us through the workings of a dark criminal underworld with stories of extreme violence, the effects of poverty, and ultimately, the devastating consequences.