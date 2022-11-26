Not Available

This remarkable film traces the final impact which both races had on the indigenous Moriori of the Chatham Islands. Moriori were a peaceful people who vowed never to take up arms against another human being. They were capable of defeating the invaders, but chose not to. Drawing inspiration from Michael King's seminal book Moriori, The Feathers of Peace brings the truth about what happened on the Chathams to an even wider audience. To do that, the film uses modern television news techniques and dramatized documentary.