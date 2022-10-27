Not Available

The Fencer

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kick Film

An introverted champion athlete arrives from Leningrad to Haapsalu in 1952 to become a PE teacher. Against principal's opposition, he starts teaching children fencing. From a bumpy begininng, fencing becomes a therapy for children and the trainer after rough war time. But principal still wants to know why the athlete came to Haapsalu in the first place.

Cast

Ursula RataseppKadri
Hendrik Toompere Jr.Principal
Liisa KoppelMarta
Joonas KoffJaan
Egert KadastuToomas
Ann-Lisett RebaneLea

