The Fencer

An introverted champion athlete arrives from Leningrad to Haapsalu in 1952 to become a PE teacher. Against principal's opposition, he starts teaching children fencing. From a bumpy begininng, fencing becomes a therapy for children and the trainer after rough war time. But principal still wants to know why the athlete came to Haapsalu in the first place.
|Ursula Ratasepp
|Kadri
|Hendrik Toompere Jr.
|Principal
|Liisa Koppel
|Marta
|Joonas Koff
|Jaan
|Egert Kadastu
|Toomas
|Ann-Lisett Rebane
|Lea
View Full Cast >