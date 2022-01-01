1990

The Field

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 20th, 1990

Studio

Sovereign Pictures

"Bull" McCabe's family has farmed a field for generations, sacrificing much in the name of the land. When the widow who owns the field decides to sell it in a public auction, McCabe knows that he must own it. While no local dare bid against him, a wealthy American decides he requires the field to build a highway. "Bull" and his son decide they must try to convince the American to let go of his ambition and return home, but the consequences of their plot prove sinister.

Cast

John HurtBird' O'Donnell
Sean BeanTadgh McCabe
Frances TomeltyWidow
Brenda FrickerMaggie McCabe
Ruth McCabeTinker Woman
Brendan GleesonQuarryman

